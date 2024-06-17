Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge extend greetings on Eid-al-Adha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Adha’ on Monday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Eid Mubarak! May this special day bring prosperity, joy, and harmony to all.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings, highlighting the significance of Eid-al-Adha, emphasizing its embodiment of virtuous principles such as selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness.

He urged everyone to draw inspiration from this joyous occasion and work towards fostering stronger bonds of fraternity for a peaceful, harmonious, and progressive society.

“Eid-al-Adha embodies the virtuous principles of selfless sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. We must derive inspiration from the observance of this joyous occasion and strive to foster stronger bonds of fraternity for a peaceful, harmonious and progressive society. #EidMubarak,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished the countrymen on the occasion.

“Wishing you all a very happy Eid-ul-Azha. On this occasion, I wish peace, brotherhood and happiness and prosperity for all the countrymen,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Earlier in the day, President Draupadi Murmu extended her warm wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the festival of Eid-al Agha, with special mention to Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad.

President Murmu emphasized the festival’s spirit of sacrifice and devotion, encouraging everyone to share happiness with those in need.”Heartfelt greetings of Eid-ul-Adha to all countrymen, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad! This festival of sacrifice and devotion teaches us to share our happiness with everyone, especially with those in need,” the President said in a post on X.

“On this occasion, let us all pledge to work together for the benefit of all our countrymen, particularly the underprivileged sections of society,” she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their heartfelt greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his best wishes, highlighting the festival’s role in promoting harmony and togetherness.”Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy,” the Prime Minister said.

Dhankhar underscored the values of unity, kindness, and solidarity that the festival embodies.”Heartiest greetings to all on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha! Let us reflect on the values of unity, kindness and solidarity that form the cornerstone not only of this festival but of our society at large. On this blessed day, I wish you all a joyous celebration filled with compassion, shared joy and countless blessings,” Dhankhar said. (ANI)