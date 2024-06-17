Developing Story

Ashok Bhan Grieved over the demise Ms Kishni Koul wife of late BSF-IG

1 Min Read

Ashok Bhan expressed a grief over the death of Ms Kishni Koul wife of late BSF-IG of Sainik Colony Jammu.

Ms Kishni koul was the sister in law of Kashmiri leader & noted Supreme Court Senior Advocate Ashok Bhan.

As she left for her heavenly abode this morning after brief illness at Hyderabad. Bhan & his wife Ms Indu left for Hyderabad to attend the cremation & last religious rites with the family of deceased. Bhan was in Srinagar for his Vacation in his homeland and he extensively visited the whole length & breadth of the Valley which he described as a deep connect with his roots.

 

