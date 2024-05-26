Breaking

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets one-month extension in service

RK Online Desk
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet, on May 26, 2024, approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31, 2024), i.e. up to June 30, 2024, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954.

He was appointed as the COAS on April 30, 2022. He was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers).

He held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over as the COAS.

