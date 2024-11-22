Govt commited to Housing for All in Ladakh UT: Manohar Lal

Says no one should be left homeless, announces PMAY Survey & Housing initiative

Ladakh to achieve 100% waste material processing, solar power boost

Assures winter power needs met, asks quick completion of housing & energy projects

LEH, NOV 21: Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, today conducted a review of the Power and Housing departments in the Union Territory of Ladakh during his three-day visit to the region.

Officials from the concerned departments presented detailed reports on their activities and achievements. Manohar Lal expressed satisfaction with the progress but acknowledged the unique challenges posed by Ladakh’s tough terrain. He assured the departments of all possible support to address these difficulties and enhance their performance.

Addressing housing concerns, the Minister revealed plans to conduct a survey of homeless people in the UT to ensure they benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), adding that the government is committed to ensuring that no one remains homeless in Ladakh. He also noted that financial assistance had already been provided to all street vendors under the PM Swanidhi scheme, with efforts underway to ensure no one is left out of this initiative.

In a conversation with the media after the meeting, the Minister highlighted Ladakh’s ambition to achieve 100 per cent waste material processing, with a detailed project report presented to him. He emphasized that improving working conditions for Safai Mitras (cleaning workers) is a priority to ensure they do not face any occupational hazards.

Manohar Lal also focused on the need for timely implementation of essential infrastructure projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0. The Minister instructed officials to expedite the finalization of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for water supply and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects in Leh and Kargil, stressing that swift approval would ensure smooth execution and improve the quality of life in both districts.

A key highlight of the Minister’s visit was the solar power potential of Ladakh. Manohar Lal informed the media about an ongoing project to set up a 13 GW solar power plant in the region. This ambitious project will not only meet the local energy needs but will also help fulfill energy demands across other parts of the country.

On the issue of winter power demands, the Minister acknowledged the increased energy needs during the harsh winter months. He assured that the Government of India’s excess power quota would be utilized to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Manohar Lal also promised swift action to address the manpower shortages within the Power department.

The Minister also discussed the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for Ladakh, which has already seen works worth Rs. 1,080 crore being awarded, with projects now underway. He highlighted the importance of setting up power supply and distribution lines to areas like Nubra Valley and Zanskar Valley, which will significantly enhance the region’s energy access. Efforts are being made on a war footing to remove bottlenecks and accelerate the completion of these vital projects.