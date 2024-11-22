People-centric development is our focus, says CM Abdullah

POONCH, NOV 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted a thorough review of ongoing development works in Poonch district, marking his first visit to the region since assuming office. The visit was aimed at assessing the progress of various projects and ensuring that development benefits are reaching all segments of the population.

The review meeting, which took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Cabinet Ministers Sakeena Masood, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma, also saw the participation of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and several top civil and police officers, including the District Development Council Chairman and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the district.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch provided a detailed presentation on the progress of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure) projects and the achievements of various departments. The CM underscored the importance of completing ongoing projects on time and maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure they deliver maximum benefit to the public.

Speaking during the meeting, CM Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable development across the region. “This is the people’s elected government, and it is our duty to stay in close contact with the public. Today, I personally met with over 24 delegations from different areas of Poonch district, reviewed ongoing development works, and identified areas that require further improvement,” the Chief Minister stated. “I have also issued necessary directions to address the issues raised by the delegations.”

Highlighting the role of elected representatives in the development process, Abdullah noted the valuable contributions of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and District Development Council (DDC) members in providing feedback on local issues.

Key concerns raised during the meeting included road connectivity, healthcare, education, and power infrastructure. MLA Haveli Ajaz Jan and MLA Surankote Chowdhary Akram voiced the pressing need for improved infrastructure in their constituencies, while delegations from Beopar Mandal, religious leaders from all communities, civil society organizations, the ex-servicemen association, bar associations, social workers, and sportspersons also presented their demands.

The Chief Minister assured the delegations that their genuine concerns would be addressed promptly. “I am committed to ensuring that every issue raised today is given due attention and that solutions are found in a timely manner,” he said, emphasizing the government’s resolve to resolve public grievances effectively.

As part of his visit, CM Omar Abdullah also inaugurated several completed projects through virtual mode. These included initiatives from various departments such as the Public Works Department (PWD), School Education, Animal Husbandry, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.