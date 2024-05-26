Breaking

Goods train derails in Jammu

A goods train derailed near Sangar station in Jammu, Officials said on Sunday.

While speaking to media Prateek Srivastava, Divisional Traffic Manager Jammu said, “Today, the last two coaches of a goods train going from Udhampur to Badi Brahmana derailed here. Due to this, the traffic on the railway line was affected for some time but after that, we started one line of the station, after which the train movement started again.

“Some trains have been delayed but overall the railway operations are going on normally and there is no loss of life or property. The work of restoration is going on here”, he said.

