Two wagons of goods train derail near Sangar railway station in Jammu

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Sangar railway station in Jammu on Sunday, disrupting the movement of trains for several hours.

According to officials, the derailment incident took place on the Udhampur-Bari-Brahman section at around 12.15 pm.

No major loss of property or injury to anyone was reported. Train service was disrupted for a while, and some trains were delayed, they said.

Divisional Traffic Manager, Jammu Prateek Srivastava said, “Today a goods train going from Udhampur-Bari-Brahman passed here around 12: 15 pm. Two wagons of the rear side got derailed on the mainline”.

“Due to which rail traffic was disruped for some time…Train movement has been resumed. Some trains have been delayed,” he said.

“There has been no loss of life or property..Restoration work is underway,” he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

