GMC Anantnag expands surgical, cardiac care

Srinagar, Sep 04: Government Medical College Anantnag has improved its surgical and cardiac care services and is planning several other upgrades to provide relief to patients in South Kashmir, who previously had to travel to Srinagar for treatment.

According to official records, during the 2023-24 fiscal year, the medical college performed a total of 18,000 major and minor surgeries, including complex procedures such as radical cystoprostatectomy, total laryngectomy for laryngeal cancer, hemiglossectomy with flap reconstruction, phacoemulsification with IOL, endoscopic sinus surgeries, thyroid cancer surgeries with neck dissection, gastrectomy, and hemicolectomy.

Over 300 ultrasounds and CT-guided biopsies, percutaneous nephrostomies and pigtail drainages were conducted, reflecting the dedication and expertise of its medical staff.

The medical college has also successfully conducted 55 pacemaker implantations and 35 spinal surgeries, showcasing the efficacy and dedication of its medical staff.

During the same period, the medical college’s OPD saw nearly 1 million patients, with a total IPD attendance of 75,000. Additionally, over 900,000 laboratory tests were conducted, along with 46,000 ultrasounds, 90,000 X-rays, 13,000 CT scans, 3,300 colonoscopies and endoscopies, more than 3,000 echocardiographies, and 7,000 dialysis sessions.

The college’s Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb said they are working to make a full-fledged 24/7 surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the facility once started will improve the services and more tertiary surgeries can be done which need ICU care.

The medical college also plans high end surgeries in urology for which they have got the required equipment.

“Soon we will receive a cath lab from JKMSCL. We are completing the construction work for its installation, with 80 percent of the work already finished. Remaining works like electrical and wiring are expected to be completed in a month,” she said.

Prof. Rukhsana also said the medical college will get an MRI machine within six months, and the process has already begun. Additionally, the hospital is planning to establish a dedicated emergency section equipped with comprehensive emergency diagnostic services.

The largest tertiary care hospital in south Kashmir has started high end ENT surgeries and it has got a coblator, a device used in otolaryngology (ENT). It has become the second hospital in the valley to have the coblator after SMHS.

Similarly, in its pursuit to limit referrals and improve surgical interventions, the orthopaedic department has also started knee and hip replacements using laser technology apart from spinal surgeries which are routine now.

“We have done many rare surgeries including spinal cord tumour resection, Radical Cystoprostatectomy, Laryngectomy apart from cardiology surgeries etc. The surgical area has improved a lot and it is expected to get further boost,” the principal said.

The medical college has also conducted Whipple procedure (pancreaticoduodenectomy) a surgical procedure to treat pancreatic cancer and other such conditions in the pancreatic head, duodenum and distal bile duct.

The institution is expanding its scope of services, including cancer surgeries, pacemaker implementations, Fibroscan services, and USG and CT-guided biopsies, and USG guided Biopsies and Percutaneous nephrostomies.

Notably, in the academic arena GMC Anantnag is home to over 118 Post Graduate DNB candidates across various clinical and non-clinical departments.

The college intends to start MD and MS post-graduate courses, with the process already underway. It’s also noteworthy that the first batch of MBBS and Paramedical students will be graduating this year.

Dr. Owais H Dar, medical college’s spokesperson that tremendous work has been done at Associated Hospitals of GMC Anantnag which is evident from the data itself.

The medical college caters to more than 30 lakh people of South Kashmir districts like Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian apart from adjoining parts of Jammu division including Ramban, Reasi, Kishtwar and Doda districts.

“Almost all high end diagnostic tests and surgeries are now available here for which earlier patients used to have to go to SKIMS Soura and GMC Srinagar,” he said. He said the college administration is trying hard to get more manpower and machinery equipment.