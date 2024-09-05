BJP brought breath of fresh air into J&K’s political environment: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar, Sep 04: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that BJP leadership has brought a breath of fresh air into Kashmir’s political environment and ensured truer representation.

Addressing the gathering at Party headquarters in Srinagar, Dr Singh said that the days of obsolete, dislocated leadership are over. Today, democracy in Kashmir flourishes as the BJP restores actual democratic involvement and good governance, he said.

While declaring a new era for Kashmir democracy and calling on people to continue their trust in the recent electoral gains and sustained leadership of BJP.

He also pointed at a sharp increase in voter turnout in elections recently, breaking the long-standing pattern of low participation and political alienation in the region.

“The surge was a sure indicator that the public had restored their faith in the democratic process and was in endorsement of BJP reforms,” he said.

The union minister also slammed the previous “self-rule” model, which has failed to provide real self-government and good governance.

“This would only continue a self-perpetuating cycle of inefficient leadership with a possible stagnation of the political process,” he said.

Dr Singh also praised the recent high voter turnout, including strong participation in the Lok Sabha elections, as testimony to Kashmiris’ commitment towards democratic values and progress.

He urged the electorate to continue their support of the BJP, which he asserted has been leading the region toward stability and growth.

Dr Singh furthermore referred to the past hurts when the poorly worded promise of self-rule. It was applied to justify every political defeat and used as an excuse to avoid democratic participation by the people, he said.

“BJP’s approach as a necessary and effective transition from such vociferously failed policies that underline the need for a governance system truly representative of the people’s aspirations. This is the moment of destiny for our future,” he added.

He said this is a golden opportunity to secure a stable and progressive government, not only for the present generation but for generations to come.

“The BJP-led leadership has put us on a trajectory of fast development and international recognition, which needs to be continued at all costs,” Dr Singh said.

He ended by making a call to action where he asked people to be active and involved in the political process, which will allow them to help progress and stability continuously move upwards in the region.

With the election season looming, remarks from Dr Singh bring into sharp view the attempt of the BJP to make its political position strong in Kashmir.

“This diatribe of solving local issues coupled with national progress is likely to be there in every forthcoming election campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidates from Central Kashmir officially filed their nomination papers, marking a vital step in the party’s strong campaign for the region.

Ashok Bhat filed his nomination from the Habbakdal constituency in Srinagar. He was accompanied by Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh and BJP National President Tarun Chugh.

In the Lal Chowk constituency, Er. Aijaz submitted his nomination, denoting the BJP’s commitment to ensuring a strong presence in one of the most pivotal areas of Srinagar.

He was accompanied by BJP Senior Leader, Waqf Board Chairperson, and Minister of State Dr. Darakshan Andrabi.

Meanwhile, Arif Raja filed his nomination from the Eidgah constituency. He was joined by former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa, showcasing the party’s collective stability and unity as it headed into the election.