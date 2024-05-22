Breaking

Geyser explosion dies father, wife, minor son injured in Budgam

The dead man's body. Focus on hand

In a tragedy, a geyser explosion resulted in the death of a man while his two other family members including minor son were injured in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning officials said.

An official sources told to the news agency, Kashmir Scroll that three people from the same family were injured on Wednesday morning in a reported tragic geyser blast in Narkara area of Budgam; however, all the injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where one of the family members succumbed to his burn injuries.

Official sources identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Gani Dar of Bada Mohalla Narkara. His two injured family members were identified as Zahida Begum, wife of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and his minor son Ali Mohammad.

A police officer told news agency Kashmir Scroll that a case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.(KS)

