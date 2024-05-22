Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, says, ‘fighting against injustice’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the PM of creating two Indias where justice is dependent on wealth. The Congress leader also said that they were fighting against injustice.

“Narendra Modi is creating two Indias – where even justice is dependent on wealth,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

He also spoke about the Pune rash driving case in which two people were killed and said how the accused belonging to a rich family was treated (given bail) while a bus driver or an auto driver was sentenced to ten years in prison in the same case.

“Bus driver, Truck driver, Ola, Uber and auto drivers.. If they mistakenly kill somebody…then they are sentenced to ten years in prison. and throw away the key. But if a 17-year-old boy belonging to a rich family is driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol and kills two people, He is asked to write in a particular way,” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message posted on his official social media account.

“(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi was asked if two Indias are being created. One of rich people and the other of poor people. He answered, ‘Should I make all the people poor’. The question is about justice. Both the rich and the poor should get justice. Everyone should get justice. That is, why we are fighting against injustice,” Rahul Gandhi added.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday after a luxury car collided with their motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, resulted in the untimely demise of two young people. The deceased were namely: Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia.

The Pune Excise Department sealed the Cosie Bar and Black Bar in Pune on Tuesday, which had allegedly served liquor to the minor accused in connection with the Pune rash driving case, the officials said.

The driver was a minor, who was apprehended but later given bail by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has said that the Pune Police are seeking permission to try the juvenile accused in the Pune rash driving case.

On Tuesday, three accused in the case were sent to police custody till May 24 by a special court in Pune. (ANI)