Breaking

Night temp hovers above normal in J&K amid dry & hot weather forecast

Agencies
Agencies
3 Min Read
ANI_20240331250

Amid forecast for dry and hot weather, night temperature continued to hover above normal in J&K except Jammu city on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here told that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.4°C against 15.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 13.5°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 9.3°C against 7.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 13.3°C against 13.6°C and it was 2.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 12.5°C against 12.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 23.6°C against 24.7°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote 19.0°C and Bhaderwah 15.6°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT office said that till May 29, generally dry and hot weather is expected even as the possibility of thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

From May 30-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain/thunder at isolated places.

From June 1-2, weather is likely to be partly to generally cloudy with light rain/thunder at isolated places. From June 3-5, generally dry weather is expected.

He said no respite in heat wave or hot & dry weather conditions is expected over plains of Jammu Division during next 7 days.

At the same time, he said, slight relief from Heat wave/Hot & dry weather conditions is expected during May 30-31 and June 1-2 in most parts of Kashmir Division as well as few hilly areas of Jammu Division.

“Another spell of heat wave is expected from June 3 onwards,” he said and urged people to avoid heat exposure besides drinking a lot of fluid and water. (GNS)

You Might Also Like

“Nobody has such strong bowling line-up”: Shahid Afridi on Pakistan speedsters ahead of T20 World Cup

Mumbai International Airport to facilitate 33000 pilgrims for Haj this year

Residential house, Medical laboratory gutted in two separate fire incidents in Budgam

J&K Hajj 2024: Final batch departs, 273 pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

Jammu reels under severe heat wave, mercury settles at 43 degrees Celsius

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Frequent power cuts affects paddy transplantation in Kakapora
Next Article “Congress is biggest enemy of minorities…” PM Modi explains why reservation is a key issue in 2024 elections
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Congress is biggest enemy of minorities…” PM Modi explains why reservation is a key issue in 2024 elections
Developing Story
Frequent power cuts affects paddy transplantation in Kakapora
Kashmir
FMD outbreak hits Bpora’s Kudara, Sirander villages
Kashmir
From Awareness to Action: Democratic Renaissance
Opinion

Recent Comments

No comments to show.