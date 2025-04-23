Breaking

 Forum for Human Rights in J&K Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

 Urges Pakistan to Take Action

RK Online Desk
Pahalgam [Jammu & Kashmir], Apr 22 (ANI): A tourist in shock and grief as terrorists target tourists in J&K's Pahalgam, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) National::ANI Grab

The members of the Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir unequivocally condemn the heinous communal attack by militants on tourists and locals in Baisaran valley, Pahalgam.

This reprehensible act of terrorism has caused the grievous loss of at least 28 lives and left many more in a critical condition. The Forum expresses its deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full recovery to those injured. It also stands with the people of Jammu and Kashmir who observed a day-long shutdown in solidarity with the
victims of the attack.

The Forum reaffirms that terrorism in all its manifestations constitutes a serious threat to  the welfare of citizens in Jammu & Kashmir and the rest of the country.

According to sources reported in the media, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e- Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the dastardly communal attack.

We expect the Pakistan government to conduct an enquiry, arrest functionaries of the organization and make them available to Indian investigators for interrogation and, if their culpability is established, prosecution.

Furthermore, the Forum urged the Indian government to consult with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and other elected officials to devise a counter-terrorism strategy that adheres to humanitarian guidelines and safeguards the rights of civilians.

The Forum’s statement was signed by several prominent individuals, including former Home Secretary Gopal Pillai, former Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B. Lokur, and other human rights activists and former government officials.

