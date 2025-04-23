It Seems Govt and Administration Are Doing Mere Eye Wash on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Bandipora, April 23: Former Minister and Ex-MLA Bandipora, Usman Majid, has strongly condemned the cowardly and gruesome terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, calling it a brutal assault not only on innocent civilians but also on the fragile peace and stability of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This attack is a grim reminder of the sinister and continuous designs of the Pakistani deep state — including its Army, the ISI, and their terror proxies operating in the region,” Majid said in a strongly-worded statement.

He expressed deep concern over what he termed as the “appallingly soft and misdirected response” by the administration in the aftermath of the attack. “Rather than going after the real perpetrators and dismantling the terror ecosystem, the administration has launched arbitrary and indiscriminate crackdowns on hundreds of local youths — who had left the path of militancy decades ago and have since reintegrated peacefully into society,” he said.

Majid questioned the purpose of these actions, saying, “Who does this benefit? Surely not the victims of terrorism, and certainly not our national security. This kind of response serves only as a desperate attempt to project action while allowing the real threats to continue operating freely. This eyewash must end.”

He emphasized that this was not an isolated incident. “The fingerprints of Pakistan are all over this carnage. It is a continuation of the ‘bleed India with a thousand cuts’ doctrine laid out by former Pakistani dictator General Zia-ul-Haq. Just a few days ago, the current Pakistani Army Chief delivered a speech filled with veiled threats and belligerent undertones — a clear indication of their hostile intentions.”

Majid further pointed out the overwhelming reaction of the people of Kashmir, describing it as a turning point. “From men to women, the elderly to the youth — people across Kashmir have spoken with a unified voice. The spontaneous shutdown observed across the Valley was not out of fear, but in solidarity with the victims and in complete rejection of terrorism. This has been a powerful and unprecedented show of public sentiment. The message is clear: we want peace, we want justice, and we stand united against terror.”

Calling for an urgent shift in policy, Majid demanded that the Government of India recalibrate its strategy and adopt a tough, resolute, and uncompromising stance against the external terror networks that have infiltrated the region. “We must stop looking inward and start confronting the cancer that continues to spread from across the border. From Poonch to Rajouri, Jammu to Srinagar, and now Pahalgam — the pattern is unmistakable. The threat is real, and it is being fueled and financed by Pakistan.”

He said that arresting innocent civilians will not stop bullets. “If we are serious about peace and justice, the fight must be taken to the masterminds — Pakistan, its Army, and its terror infrastructure.”

In a direct message to the ruling NDA-BJP government he said: “This is not the time for misdirected anger or hollow optics. Criminalizing those who have reformed is not only counterproductive, it’s irresponsible. It reveals either a lack of will or a lack of direction. What India needs is a clear, resolute, and strategic response one that directly confronts the real culprits: Pakistan, its Army, and the terror infrastructure they sustain.”