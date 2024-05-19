Former Sarpanch killed, tourist couple injured in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 18: Terrorists on Saturday shot dead a former Sarpanch in the Hurpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, while in a separate incident, a tourist couple was also injured in Anantnag terror attack, police said.

A police officer said that unknown terrorists fired upon a former Sarpanch identified as Ajaz Ahmad Sheikh near his house in Hurpora locality of Shopian.

He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attacker.

This was the second attack within an hour in South Kashmir on Saturday evening.

Earlier, two tourists were injured after terrorists fired on them in the Yannar area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police spokesman said the terrorists targeted a couple from Jaipur, Rajasthan. They have been identified as Farha Jan and Tabrez Ahmad.

“Both were evacuated to a hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. The condition of the injured tourists is said to be stable so far,” he said.

Soon after the twin attacks, joint teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to trace the terrorists behind the twin attack in Shopian and Anantnag districts.

Meanwhile, the police have registered FIR’s in both the cases under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes.

Pertinent to mention, earlier on April 17, a civilian was shot dead by unknown terrorists in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag. He was identified as Raju Shah resident of Bihar at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag.

On April 08, a non-local cab driver was injured after being shot by terrorists in Padpawan, area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. The injured driver was identified as Paramjit Singh (Driver), a resident of Delhi.

On Feb 08, this year, two Punjab residents were killed in the Srinagar terrorist attack. They were identified by Rohit Mashi R/o Amritsar, Punjab. Amritpal Singh, 31, was shot at by terrorists from point blank range at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar.

In December 2023, a retired senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohammad Shafi Mir was shot dead by terrorists inside a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district when he was giving a call for early morning prayers.