Jailed Er Rashid’s son rallies for father’s release, energises campaign

Baramulla, May 18: As the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency Lok Sabha elections approach, Abrar Rashid, son of jailed Awami Ittihaad Party (AIP) chief, Er Rashid has emerged as a significant figure in the campaign to secure his father’s release.

Abrar (26), a student by profession, stepped into the political spotlight and has been fervently seeking votes with a clear message — to free his father from incarceration. “Today’s vote is for innocent Engineer Rashid and the vote can take him to the parliament and also get him released,” Abrar could be heard while addressing several public gatherings canvassing for his jailed father.

Former legislator and leader of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Shoiab Lone is the only political leader openly supporting Engineer Rashid. However, other political activists also extended their support to the Rashid-led AIP.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid @ Er Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail for the last five years in connection with a terror funding case, is taking on the National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and the Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone in the Baramulla parliamentary seat.

Addressing a gathering at multiple locations here in Sopore outskirts, Abrar said his father has been in jail for the last five years. He said only he knows the situation he’s going through, and those who have loved ones in jail can better understand.

With your votes and Allah’s will, Er Rashid will be with us, he said, in an emotional tone, while seeking votes from the people.

“I promise, the day my father is in the parliament, he will bring the jailed ones with him,” Abrar said while addressing a gathering at Seelo in Sopore outskirts. “You have to come out on the poling day, May 20 and build the pressure of the cooker ‘Pressure Cooker, AIP party’s symbol’, in a way that can break the locks of the Tihar jail.”

Abrar said his father will represent the hearts of the Kashmiri people in the parliament. “His life is an open book, he always represented Kashmir and Kashmiris, whether in the assembly or outside of it,” he said, adding that Er Rashid was thrashed and beaten; his clothes were torn and he was even tortured while representing the Kashmiris.

He added, “We don’t have money for banners, posters and vehicles. Our hope is our people who will come out in big numbers to vote for Er Rashid. We know the people of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Budgam won’t let us down.”

The young Abrar expressed his gratitude towards the enthusiastic supporters, stating that their love and respect are evident. He urged them to fulfill their support by casting their votes and ensuring his father’s success in the forthcoming elections, with at least 22 candidates in the fray.