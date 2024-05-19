Stringent security in place ahead of Baramulla PC polls

All 2103 polling stations in B’la PC equipped with CCTV cameras: CEO Pole

Committed to ensure smooth, free, fair elections: SSP

Night patrolling, check points placed on vital links

Srinagar, May 18: In anticipation of the 5th phase of elections for the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, stringent security arrangements have been implemented across the Kashmir Valley. Officials confirmed the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in four districts, ensuring the necessary precautions for a smooth and peaceful electoral process.

A police official disclosed that comprehensive security measures have been enacted across Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, and other districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Emphasizing the need for vigilant monitoring of ground situations, the official stressed the importance of real-time coordination between different security forces to ensure the success of the polls.

“We have ensured deployments at sensitive locations and initiated regular briefings for personnel on the ground. Night patrolling in hypersensitive and border areas has been intensified to deter any disruptive activities,” the official stated.

Asserting the readiness of both police and Army to counter any disturbances, the official affirmed the commitment to maintaining the current peaceful atmosphere throughout the region. Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and inter-district checkpoints have been established as integral components of the security framework to foster a secure environment.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner (DC) Minga Sherpa and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure convened a joint press conference attended by magistrates, police officers, and CAPF representatives. The session aimed to elucidate security protocols, coordinate force deployments, and underscore adherence to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

The DC emphasized the imperative of a transparent electoral process, urging all officers to discharge their duties impartially. SSP Amod Nagpure reiterated the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguarding democratic rights.

Chief Electoral Officer for Jammu and Kashmir, P.K Pole, has underscored comprehensive security arrangements and special provisions ahead of the 5th phase of elections in the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency. From stringent surveillance through live webcasting to facilitation for migrant voters, the electoral machinery is geared towards ensuring a smooth and fair polling process.

Speaking to Rising Kashmir, CEO P.K Pole elaborated on the measures implemented to guarantee the integrity and security of the electoral process. All 2,103 polling stations across four districts have been equipped with CCTV cameras for live webcasting, reinforcing transparency while safeguarding the secrecy of the vote. Additionally, GPS installations in each vehicle and alternative communication arrangements mitigate challenges posed by communication shadow areas.

The CEO highlighted the substantial seizures of election material and cash, amounting to approximately 89.44 crore, demonstrating the robust enforcement efforts by various departments. To monitor election-related activities, a Command and Control Room has been established at both the CEO and DEO offices, operating round the clock to ensure adherence to the model code of conduct.

Special attention has been given to migrant voters, with 26 Special Polling Stations established across different locations as per ECI instructions. These stations, equipped with dedicated voter lists, aim to facilitate participation and uphold inclusivity in the electoral process.

Final arrangements for the 5th phase of Lok Sabha Polls in Baramulla PC have been concluded, with over 8,000 polling staff deployed across the region. Over 28 Border Polling Stations have been designated in Kupwara and Baramulla districts to accommodate voters in border areas.

The Baramulla parliamentary constituency, encompassing 18 assembly constituencies, is slated for polling on May 20, with over 1.7 million eligible voters expected to exercise their franchise.