City

DIC Srinagar hosts another workshop at IE Khunmoh to Promote NCSS

RK News
RK News
2 Min Read

Khunmoh, May 21: In a continued effort to bolster the industrial landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, the District Industries Centre (DIC) Srinagar held a Workshop cum Awareness Program on Wednesday at Industrial Estate Khunmoh. The event saw significant participation from unit holders, including the President of the Industrial Association.
During the workshop, General Manager (GM) DIC Srinagar engaged with participants in a dynamic question-and-answer session. The General Manager underscored the urgency of leveraging the New Central Sector Scheme (NCSS-2021) before the registration deadline, promising to highlight the issues raised by unit holders at the highest administrative levels.

The DIC officials and resource persons from Ernst & Young LLP (DPIIT PIU team Kashmir) addressed the scheme related queries like eligibility, document requirements, application procedure and quantum of incentives available for unit holders. The unit holders were informed about the incentives under NCSS-2021 which include a 30/50% Capital Investment Incentive (CII), a 6% Capital Interest Subvention (CIS) on term loans for seven years, a 100% GST Linked Incentive (GSTLI) for ten years, and a 5% Working Capital Interest Subvention (WCIS) for five years.

The program concluded with expressions of gratitude, and eligible units were facilitated in applying for NCSS registration on the spot.

Looking ahead, the General Manager announced that another Workshop cum Awareness Program is set to take place on June 4, 2024, at DIC Srinagar, aiming to provide further support and information to unit holders about the benefits of the scheme.

You Might Also Like

JKTDC introduces mini cruise rider in Dal Lake

2 day medical camp by LSA concludes at Central Jail Sgr

Director Ayush, J&K launches training on Yoga Protocols at Govt Unani Hospital Shalteng

SKUAST-K hosts doctoral students from Pondicherry University under Student Exchange Program

Contractual employees of Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar without salaries, seek justice

Share This Article
Previous Article BGSBU to start 4 years UG DYD program: Prof Akbar Masood
Next Article Forest Protection Force, Forest dept seize illegally loaded chinar timber
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Forest Protection Force, Forest dept seize illegally loaded chinar timber
Kashmir
BGSBU to start 4 years UG DYD program: Prof Akbar Masood
Jammu
I&C dept organises investors meet at Jammu
Jammu
DC reviews of drinking water supply scenario in Kathua
Jammu

Recent Comments

No comments to show.