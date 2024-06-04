Forest fires contained in Doda, Ganderbal districts

Jammu, June 03: Timely action by both the Army and the Forest Department averted potential disasters as they swiftly responded to separate fire outbreaks. In Doda, the Army prevented a catastrophic incident by swiftly extinguishing a forest fire near NH 244, while in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the Forest Department and the Forest Protection Force (FPF) successfully contained a fierce forest fire.

Swift action by the Army prevented a catastrophic incident as they swiftly responded to a fire outbreak in the forest adjacent to NH 244 near the Suigarh Forest (Puldoda) area of Doda. The fire erupted within a kilometre’s range.

Upon receiving the alert, two Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) of the Indian Army rushed to the scene at approximately 07:25 pm to engage in firefighting and extinguishing the flames, a defence spokesperson said.

“By 07:35 PM, the fire brigade had also arrived, and the fire was successfully extinguished by approximately 08:45 PM without any loss of life,” he said.

The spokesperson said the firefighters demonstrated exceptional bravery, expertise and fire management skills, utilising civil water bowser to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby areas.

“Their prompt response and unwavering commitment averted a potential disaster, garnering immense admiration and appreciation,” he said, adding that the valorous efforts of the Indian Army showcased the selflessness and professionalism of our firefighting teams.

The Forest Department and the Forest Protection Force (FPF) successfully contained a fierce forest fire in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The fire ravaged section no. 44 of the Balti Kullan area in Tehsil Gund for two days. It posed a grave threat to the region’s invaluable green cover, often referred to as “green gold”.

Key personnel involved in the operation included Mohammad Yusuf Magray, Assistant Director of the Sindh Forest Protection Force, Fayaz Ahmed Akhone, Assistant Director of Administration in Ganderbal, and Forester Bilal Ahmed.

Alongside other employees, they swiftly reached the site and worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further. Their collaborative efforts and unwavering dedication have been lauded for averting what could have been a significant ecological disaster.

These forest fires are triggered amid the ongoing heatwave due to a combination of factors. During heatwaves, hot and dry weather conditions prevail for an extended period, leading to the drying of soil and vegetation. This parched landscape becomes highly flammable, and any ignition source can rapidly escalate into a wildfire.