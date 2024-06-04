Sericulture Dept issues advisory amid rising temps

Srinagar, June 03: As temperatures rise in various areas of Kashmir Division, the Sericulture Department has issued an advisory regarding the heightened risk of diseases affecting silkworm larvae.

The department in its advisory issued on Monday said, “With silkworm rearing at its peak, it is crucial to take extra care until cocoon formation.”

Some recommendations for successful silkworm rearing and cocoon production include avoiding overcrowding of silkworm larvae, providing requisite spacing for healthy growth of larvae, feeding fresh quality mulberry leaves and avoiding soiled/over stored/dirty leaves to the silkworms.

“Don’t feed insecticide sprayed mulberry leaves, avoid harvesting/picking of mulberry leaves from mulberry plants in and around orchards, pick diseased larvae and bury them in separate pits, provide ventilation by keeping doors and windows open, rear the larvae on the floor or shelves in the ground or middle floor of the dwelling house,” the advisory states.

It also recommended the use of dust lime powder and Vijetha on silkworm larvae to control secondary contamination.

In case anybody observes signs of disease incidence, they should contact the respective District Sericulture Officer. The contact numbers are Anantnag: 7006094954, Kulgam: 7006094954, Budgam: 9797780231, Baramulla: 6005166504, Bandipora: 9797123217, Kupwara: 6005166504, Ganderbal: 9682555762, Pulwama: 9149823623, Shopian: 9149823623, Srinagar: 9797780231.