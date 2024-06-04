Lok Sabha Verdict 2024

Now that the Lok Sabha Election 2024 is over and the verdict will be in the public domain in a few hours from now. India has proved that it has the electoral democracy in its DNA that gives expression to the public opinion to govern the nation. The public participation to choose the new Lok Sabha and the new national government is testimony to the maturity of the Indian nation when conflict has become the hallmark in the modern democracies of the world. India has stood the test of the time when it comes to upholding the parliamentary democracy.2024 Lok Sabha Election has proved without any doubt that there may be difference of political ideologies among the political parties both at the regional and the national level. But when it comes to national governance then the most difficult political disagreements are insignificant and national interest takes the centre stage. This year the percentage of voting has crossed the previous records in the conflict zones and people have come out in large numbers to cast their vote. People in Jammu and Kashmir have proved many political pundits wrong. The poll percentage has crossed the previous records. Kashmir valley has underlined the power of the ballot and rejected the regression of the bullet. The “Naya Kashmir ” has invested its vote for the comprehensive development and peace in the valley. This election in the aftermath of the neutralisation of Article 370 and 35A signifies the change of mood. And the mood is for sending representatives to the parliament who can express the people’s aspirations and get them operationalized through policies. If the writing on the wall is read carefully then it can be said with utmost confidence and conviction that the people in Jammu and Kashmir want the Assembly Elections to be conducted in consonance with the Supreme Court Direction by September. This mood must not be squandered. Aspirations of the people must get redressal to be stakeholders in the national resurgence. The cause for confidence of the voters all over India has another reason and that is the strong centre. In the last two decades India has witnessed a stable government. This has led to development of faith in the people that their votes are valuable weapons to shape the destiny of the nation. The improvement in the internal security, upgradation of the national security, economic boom, strong foreign policy and above all a leadership guided by conviction that governs on the principle of the nation first. It would not be an exaggeration that the Modi factor has led the voters to cast their votes. Prime Minister has been able to reach the voters through his policies at the grass root level with a segmented approach. This has paid dividends and made voters reinforce their faith in the national festival of the Lok Sabha Election with rejuvenation. No one will be surprised to see the seat tally tomorrow. The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is a referendum for the “Nation First” and everyone knows what that means. Opposition has been lac lustre as far as its election manifestos are concerned. And what has added to the crisis in the INDI Alliance camp is the absence of the mutually accepted national leader who can deliver and appeal to the masses. The reason being that Narendra Modi has set high standards when it comes to leadership. So the Lok Sabha Verdict 2024 is a foregone conclusion that the Indian Nation will repeat the strong leadership that has delivered on national issues.