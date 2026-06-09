Food Safety Dept Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra

Umar Raina

Ganderbal, June 8: Ahead of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the Food Safety Department has intensified its activities along the Baltal route to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food for pilgrims, tourists and local residents.

As part of the preparedness measures, the Food Safety Officer, Kangan Fayaz Ahmad on Monday conducted inspections from Kangan to Sonamarg and reviewed food safety arrangements in the area. The drive focused on creating awareness among food business operators, collecting food samples for laboratory testing, and ensuring mandatory food licences and registrations under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSS Act), 2006.

Officials said the department has launched a comprehensive campaign to strengthen food safety standards along the pilgrimage route, particularly in view of the expected influx of devotees and tourists during the yatra period.

During the inspection, food business operators, including restaurant owners, hoteliers, shopkeepers and vendors, were sensitised about maintaining hygiene, proper storage of food items, use of quality raw materials and adherence to food safety regulations. Traders were also advised to obtain valid licences and registrations as mandated under the FSS Act.

The Food Safety Department emphasized that regular inspections and sampling drives will continue in the coming weeks to monitor compliance and prevent the sale of substandard or adulterated food products. Food samples collected during the inspections will be sent for laboratory analysis to verify their quality and safety.

Officials reiterated that the primary objective of the drive is to ensure that wholesome, safe and hygienic food is available to the general public in general and pilgrims and tourists in particular during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

The department appealed to all food business operators along the route to strictly follow food safety norms and cooperate with the authorities in maintaining high standards of public health and consumer safety during the pilgrimage season.