18 Vehicles Seized in Budgam Mining Crackdown

Arif Rashid

Srinagar, June 8: In a major enforcement drive against illegal mining, the Geology and Mining Department, Budgam, conducted late-night inspections across multiple locations in the district and seized 18 vehicles allegedly involved in unauthorized extraction activities.

According to the District Mineral Officer (DMO) Budgam, the operation was carried out between Sunday and Monday night at various sites across Khansahib, Magam, Chadoora and other areas of Budgam district.

He said illegal mining activity was detected at several spots during the inspection. Acting swiftly, the department seized 14 tipper trucks, two tractors, one JCB machine and one L&T excavator from the identified locations.

The DMO confirmed that all vehicles were confiscated on the spot as part of strict enforcement measures. He reiterated that illegal mining activities are banned and warned that individuals or operators found violating the law would face strict legal action, including seizure of machinery.

The DMO has also urged residents to cooperate with the department by reporting instances of illegal mining so that timely action can be taken to curb environmental damage and unauthorized extraction across the district.

The department has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying surveillance and enforcement operations in vulnerable areas of Budgam district.