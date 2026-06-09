IGP Kashmir reviews Amarnath Yatra, Muharram arrangements

‘Pilgrim safety foremost priority’

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 08: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone V. K. Birdi on Monday chaired a meeting at PCR Kashmir to review arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra (SANJY-2026) and Muharram observances across the Kashmir Valley, stressing strict adherence to SOPs and effective coordination among all agencies.

The meeting was attended by all Range DIGs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, district SSPs of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Pulwama, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Budgam, Sopore, Handwara, and Awantipora, SP Cargo, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, officers presented detailed briefings outlining security arrangements, logistical requirements, and district-wise preparedness plans for the Yatra. Discussions focused on measures adopted to ensure pilgrim safety and the effective management of pilgrimage routes, a police spokesperson said.

Reviewing the overall security framework, IGP Kashmir stressed the importance of strict adherence to SOPs and effective coordination among all agencies. He directed officers to remain prepared for any contingency, including operational challenges, natural disasters, and other unforeseen situations, through a well-synchronised response mechanism.

Highlighting pilgrim safety as the foremost priority, Birdi assessed the deployment strategy and preparedness of ROPs. He called for enhanced surveillance, regular area domination, and continuous monitoring of highways and vulnerable stretches along Yatra routes. Officers were instructed to strengthen nighttime security measures and maintain heightened alertness to deter any untoward incidents.

The IGP further directed officers to conduct mock drills to test existing SOPs and improve operational efficiency wherever required. He instructed officers to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at all Yatra camps, including installation of surveillance systems at key locations and deployment of sufficient manpower to manage pilgrim movement and respond to emergencies.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Muharram observances. IGP Kashmir called for ensuring adequate security, effective traffic management, and seamless coordination with the civil administration and other stakeholder agencies to facilitate the peaceful conduct of Muharram processions. Officers were directed to remain vigilant, maintain close liaison with organisers, and make all necessary arrangements to ensure public safety and convenience.

At the conclusion of the meeting, IGP Kashmir called upon officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, vigilance, and coordination throughout the Yatra and Muharram period to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of these events.