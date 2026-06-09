NIT Srinagar, IIT Delhi Sign MoU for Research, Academic Collaboration

Partnership offers joint research, student exchanges & accelerated postgraduate pathways

RK News Service

Srinagar, June 8: The National Institute of Technology Srinagar has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi under a nationwide research network initiative aimed at strengthening collaborative research, academic exchanges and postgraduate opportunities for students.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by NIT Srinagar Director Prof. Binod Kumar Kanaujia and IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee under the IIT Delhi–NIT Education and Research Network Initiative. The agreement was among 18 MoUs signed by IIT Delhi with National Institutes of Technology across the country to promote research collaboration, innovation, faculty development and institutional capacity building.

Under the partnership, the two institutions will undertake joint research projects, facilitate student and faculty exchanges, share academic resources and establish mechanisms for credit transfer and credit sharing. The agreement also provides for joint supervision of PhD, M.Tech and MSR scholars, enabling students to benefit from the expertise and research infrastructure available at both institutions.

A key feature of the collaboration is the introduction of an early admission pathway for meritorious NIT Srinagar students seeking admission to IIT Delhi’s M.Tech, MSR and PhD programmes. Eligible students will be able to pursue research projects and academic work at IIT Delhi and may receive provisional admission offers without qualifying GATE or other national-level entrance examinations, subject to performance-based evaluation.

The MoU also establishes a structured student exchange programme, allowing students to undertake coursework, internships and research projects at the partner institution while earning transferable academic credits.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kanaujia described the partnership as a transformative step that would create new opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members.

“This collaboration with IIT Delhi will significantly enhance academic excellence, innovation and interdisciplinary research while strengthening our research ecosystem in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020,” he said.

IIT Delhi Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee said the initiative would help build stronger networks among premier technical institutions and contribute to India’s goals in research, technology development and innovation.

Registrar NIT Srinagar Prof. Atikur Rehman said the agreement marks an important milestone in expanding institutional linkages and promoting academic cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices.

The signing ceremony was also attended by senior officials from both institutions, including representatives from the Ministry of Education.