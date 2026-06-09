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Drug peddlers’ Rs 4 cr properties attached under NDPS Act in Sgr

ByRK NEWS

Jun 9, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 08: Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, Srinagar Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 4 crore belonging to two drug peddlers under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Police Station Sangam attached properties worth approximately Rs 3 crore belonging to Gulam Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, in connection with FIR No. 14/2026 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act, a police spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the attached assets include a residential house, land, and commercial shops. Investigation established that the properties were acquired through proceeds of narcotics trafficking.

In a separate action, Police Station Nowhatta attached a residential property worth approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohd Shafi Sheikh, son of late Mohd Subhan Sheikh, in connection with FIR No. 09/2018 under Sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act. The property was identified as an illegally acquired asset generated through drug trafficking.

The attachments were carried out under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act to prevent concealment, transfer, or disposal of properties derived from the illicit narcotics trade, the spokesperson said.

Police said they remain committed to dismantling narcotics networks by targeting both drug traffickers and the assets generated through criminal activities, and such action shall continue under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan.

By RK NEWS

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