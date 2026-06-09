Gadkari to attend Zojila breakthrough today

New Delhi, Jun 07 (ANI): A view of 13.153-km Zojila Tunnel, the world’s longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel at the highest altitude, on Sunday. (MEIL/ANI Photo)

13.15 km all-weather tunnel to connect J&K, Ladakh; opening by Feb 2028

Idrees Bukhtiyar

Sonamarg, June 08: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to visit the Zojila Tunnel project on Tuesday to attend the final breakthrough of the under-construction tunnel and review the progress of the strategically significant project.

Officials associated with the project told Rising Kashmir that the minister will participate in the breakthrough blasting ceremony and inspect various components of the tunnel works. During his visit, Gadkari will also interact with workers and staff engaged in the project and address the media.

According to officials, the breakthrough event had originally been planned around six months ago but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

The Zojila Tunnel, being constructed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. (MEIL) for National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd is set to achieve a major milestone with the completion of excavation works. The project is expected to provide all-weather road connectivity between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, ending the region’s long-standing dependence on seasonal road access through the snow-bound Zojila Pass.

An official said the tunnel will significantly reduce travel time and ensure uninterrupted connectivity to Ladakh throughout the year. He added that installation of electrical systems is underway, with some equipment being procured from Russia as part of the ongoing works.

Stretching 13.153 kilometres, the Zojila Tunnel runs from Baltal near Sonamarg to Meenamarg in the Drass-Kargil region at an altitude of approximately 11,578 feet above sea level. Once completed, it will be among the world’s longest high-altitude road tunnels and is expected to transform transportation and logistics in the region.

The project aims to overcome connectivity disruptions caused by heavy snowfall, avalanches and harsh weather conditions that frequently force the closure of the Zojila Pass during the winter months. Besides improving civilian movement, the tunnel is expected to strengthen strategic mobility in the border region while boosting trade, tourism and economic activity.

For the execution of the project, MEIL has established a large base camp housing over 1,100 personnel and deployed extensive machinery, including excavators, loaders, trucks, batching plants, crushing units and advanced drilling equipment.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh V K Saxena and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are also expected to attend the breakthrough ceremony.

The tunnel is projected to be opened for traffic by February 2028, marking a significant step towards ensuring seamless year-round connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.