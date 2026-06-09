130th Urs of Hazrat Kiyanvi Draws Thousands to Baba Nagri

Devotees from across J&K join prayers for peace, unity

Umar Raina

Ganderbal, June 8: Tens of thousands of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining regions gathered at the revered Baba Nagri shrine in Wangath, Kangan, to participate in the 130th annual Urs Sharief of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA), one of Kashmir’s most respected Sufi saints.

The two-day religious congregation witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees who arrived from far-flung areas including Rajouri, Poonch, Kalakote, Thannamandi, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kangan, Gund, Kullan, Gagangeer and several other districts to pay their respects and seek spiritual blessings at the shrine.

The Urs commenced with Quran Khawani, Darood-o-Azkar, Khatmat-ul-Mozama and other religious rituals. Throughout the nights, devotees participated in Shab Khawani, prayers and remembrance sessions dedicated to the teachings and spiritual legacy of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA). The celebrations culminated on Monday with special congregational prayers where worshippers collectively prayed for lasting peace, prosperity, brotherhood and communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a massive gathering on the concluding day, Member of Parliament from Anantnag-Rajouri and Sajjadah Nisheen of Baba Nagri, Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi, highlighted the enduring message of the saint and urged people to uphold the values of compassion, tolerance and service to humanity.

He said Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA) devoted his life to spreading the teachings of Islam, love, humility and selfless service. “His teachings continue to inspire generations and remain highly relevant in the present era when society needs unity, harmony and moral guidance,” he said.

Mian Altaf also stressed the need for collective efforts against the growing menace of drug abuse and appealed to the youth to stay connected with spiritual and moral values. He called upon people to strengthen communal harmony and work together for the welfare of society.

Meanwhile, greetings poured in from prominent leaders on the occasion. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended their felicitations to the people on the annual Urs. In their messages, the leaders described Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA) as a towering spiritual figure whose teachings of brotherhood, religious tolerance, humility and devotion to Almighty Allah continue to illuminate the path for society.

Several political, religious and social dignitaries attended the Urs, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Minister Satish Sharma, MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali and BJP leader Ravinder Raina. Religious scholars and clerics from various parts of the Valley also participated in the proceedings and emphasized the importance of preserving Kashmir’s rich Sufi traditions.

The management of the shrine had made elaborate arrangements for accommodation, food, sanitation, healthcare and transportation to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees.

Mian Altaf personally supervised the arrangements, ensuring that pilgrims were provided necessary facilities during the two-day gathering; his Son and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali also remained actively involved in overseeing the arrangements for the Urs. He appreciated the efforts of the shrine management, volunteers and local administration in ensuring the smooth conduct of the annual congregation and facilitating a comfortable stay for the thousands of devotees attending the Urs.

Devotees praised the management for maintaining discipline and providing hospitality despite the huge turnout. Many described the Urs as a spiritual reunion that strengthens bonds of faith, brotherhood and social cohesion.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA) continues to serve as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in Kashmir, drawing thousands of followers every year who come to reconnect with their faith and pay homage to the enduring legacy of the revered saint.