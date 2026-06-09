LG inspects conservation, dev projects at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

RK News Service

Jammu, Jun 08: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects about conservation and development of the heritage site.

The projects include restoration of the damaged wall and slab of the historic Gadadhar Ji Temple, construction of a ramp-based multi-level car parking facility, and conservation of Darbar Hall, Raja Ram Singh Palace, Raja Amar Singh Palace, and the Dogra Art Museum.

During the inspection, the Lieutenant Governor directed officials to expedite the restoration of the Gadadhar Ji Temple while ensuring the quality of the work. He was apprised by the Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, on the progress of the multi-level car parking facility at the complex.

The LG also visited the newly opened Library cum Cafeteria at the complex. Executive Director MMJHS briefed him on the remaining works of revival, restoration, and renovation of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Complex, with several key projects expected to be completed in the coming months.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Culture Brij Mohan Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, Commissioner JMC Dr Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Rakesh Minhas, SSP Jammu Joginder Singh, and Executive Director MMJHS Deepika Sharma, along with other concerned officers.