Fire erupts from social welfare building in Kupwara village

Fire broke out in a three story building of social welfare in Gulgam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday evening.

Reports reaching to GNS said that a fire broke out in a social welfare three story building this evening in Gulgam area.

Soon, fire tenders from Trehgam and Kralpora rushed to the spot and efforts were on to control the fire.

A Fire and Emergency Service official told GNS that all the girls were rescued from the said building which is also used as girls hostel.

More details awaited.(GNS)