24×7 Power Possible with Controlled Consumption, Says MD KPDCL

Stating that curtailment schedule will play a key role in delivering reliable power supply during the winter, Managing Director Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, Mussarat ul Islam assured 24×7 power supply as per the schedule if consumers stick to their sanctioned load.

Mussarat said that overloading remains a critical issue impacting power quality, particularly during summer and winter.

“We are implementing loss reduction projects, including installation of15,000 km of LTEB cable, 7,500 DTs, and 150,000 new poles to improve the reliability and quality of power,” he said.

He also said that KPDCL has reviewed its winter preparedness to focus on buffer stock availability and maintenance of distribution transformers, a review which ensures they are ready for the challenges of winter

Mussarat said that the department also evaluated the performance of the PM Suryagar solar scheme, which has significantly benefitted consumers by reducing electricity costs. “For instance, a 3kW solar plant can generate up to 600 units during peak summer months and offers excellent savings for consumers,” he added.

He said that smart meters under the RDSS scheme will improve system reliability and voltage quality.

The MD assured that KPDCL is committed to improve power infrastructure and winter readiness and urged responsible energy consumption to ensure stable and uninterrupted electricity supply across Kashmir.(KNS)