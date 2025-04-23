Pahalgam terror attack: “Attack came in wake of successful elections, economic growth, development”, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a special briefing in the wake of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack. It was informed that during the briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CSS), cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

The remarks were delivered by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to the media on Wednesday evening.

He informed that the CSS met on Wednesday evening under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on April 22.

He told the media that CCS reflected its appreciation for the “strong expressions of support and solidarity received from many Governments around the world, which have unequivocally condemned this terror attack. The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Misri noted, “In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.”

As per the MEA, the Pahalgam terrorist attack saw the death of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, with a number of others who sustained injuries.

A day after a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which lasted over two hours.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, visited the site of the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the terror attack.

Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has also been heightened.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. (ANI)