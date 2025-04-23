J&K Govt condemns heinous Pahalgam terror strike

Council of Ministers to work closely with LG administration to ensure safety of every citizen

JAMMU, APRIL 23: The Council of Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir convened a crucial meeting today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, in the aftermath of heinous terror attack that occurred in Baisaran, Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The Council of Ministers expressed profound grief and outrage over the tragic loss of innocent lives and the injuries sustained by civilians in this barbaric and cowardly act. It unequivocally condemned this senseless act of terror, which constitutes a direct assault on peace, unity and the democratic values cherished by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Government stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the victims and reaffirms its steadfast commitment towards ensuring justice, strengthening security and upholding the indomitable spirit of brotherhood and resilience that defines Jammu and Kashmir.

The Council of Ministers emphasized the Government’s firm determination to support in bringing the perpetrators of this horrific act to justice and take all necessary steps to safeguard the life and liberty of every citizen.

As a mark of respect, a two-minute silence was observed during the meeting.

The Council of Ministers further resolved that the following measures shall be undertaken:

1. While security is not the direct responsibility of the elected Government, the Council of Ministers shall work in close coordination with the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to ensure the life and safety of every citizen, especially tourists and residents in vulnerable areas.

2. Ensure immediate disbursement of ex-gratia relief among the next of kin of the deceased and to those injured, as announced.

3. Make necessary arrangements for the best possible medical treatment of the injured and facilitating the return of tourists and transportation of mortal remains with utmost dignity.

The Council of Ministers has appealed to all the communities, religious leaders, civil society and political parties to maintain calm and stand united against such forces that seek to divide and destabilize our region.

The Council of Ministers reiterates that the resolve of the Government and the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall not be shaken by such cowardly acts of violence. It urges every resident to remain united, vigilant and resilient.

“Let us reject fear and division and reaffirm our commitment to peace, unity, and the timeless spirit of harmony and shared resilience that defines our land”, resolved the Council of Ministers.