Film industry key to J&K’s economic growth & social harmony: LG

Calls for unity, warns against forces trying to disrupt peace

Lauds Indian Cinema’s global impact, calls on filmmakers to uphold national interests

Srinagar, Nov 20: Underscoring the close link between peace, vibrant cultural expression, and economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that these vital elements are under constant threat from forces seeking to disrupt the region’s harmony.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the joint edition of the Jammu Film Festival (JFF) and the International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS) at Aquaplex Crown, Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Sinha further asserted that the administration and law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring anti-India elements and separatist networks.

“If anyone attempts to endanger the lives of ordinary citizens or compromise India’s integrity, I assure the people of J&K that exemplary action will be taken against them,” he added, reinforcing the government’s firm stance on preserving the region’s security and unity.

“The overwhelming number of entries from more than 50 countries is a testimony to the vibrant, peaceful, and prosperous J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sinha remarked. He stressed the administration’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order, warning, “Peace, vibrant movie culture, and economic prosperity are interconnected, and I want to warn those who are trying to disrupt normal life or dream of bringing back the disorder that existed before 2019.”

The Lieutenant Governor called on filmmakers to use their art to inspire people to follow the right path, emphasizing the role of cinema as a “vital element of soft power.” He acknowledged the global popularity of Indian cinema and its power to connect cultures worldwide. “Good cinema is not just entertainment but also influences the greater cause of service and human values. I believe a good film strikes a balance between entertainment and social concern,” he said.

Sinha highlighted the transformative potential of cinema, urging filmmakers to harness their craft to promote equality, social justice, and the eradication of social evils. “Filmmakers possess a powerful medium of change that can play an important role in shaping society,” he remarked.

On the subject of J&K’s growing film industry, the Lieutenant Governor elaborated on the administration’s progressive film policy, including the operationalization of cinema halls in Kashmir, incentives for filmmakers, and the establishment of a Single Window portal for ease of doing business. He also announced that J&K will host the International Film Festival next year, showcasing the region’s continued commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural ecosystem.

At the ceremony, Sinha paid tribute to renowned theatre and film personality Shri Mushtaq Kak, remembering his exceptional contribution to cinema and theatre in the region. The Lieutenant Governor also recognized the efforts of the Vomedh Organization in promoting cinema and culture in J&K, and conferred the prestigious Mushtaq Kak Award on renowned filmmaker and actor Sh Pankaj Khajuria.

The event was attended by senior officials including Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary of the Tourism Department; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Rohit Bhat, President of Vomedh and Festival Director of JFF & TIFFS; along with various industry professionals, filmmakers, and cinema enthusiasts.