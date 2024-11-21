Strengthening agri varsities crucial for tackling climate change in J&K: Omar

Jammu, Nov 20: Emphasising the pivotal role of agriculture in addressing climate change and driving Jammu and Kashmir’s economic growth, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stressed the potential of agriculture to transform J&K’s economy, advocating for greater self-sufficiency in food production.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the National Agriculture Summit 2024, “Harnessing Innovations in Agriculture and Allied Sciences,” at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in Chatha, Jammu. The four-day event aims to promote advancements in agriculture and allied sciences through innovation, research, and collaboration.

During the inauguration, CM Omar Abdullah spoke about the challenges posed by climate change, highlighting the shifting weather patterns and rising temperatures. “We can no longer rely solely on traditional methods; we need to adopt modern agricultural practices and raise awareness among farmers to help them adapt,” he said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the limited focus on agriculture in discussions about J&K’s development, pointing out that while industries like tourism and infrastructure are often prioritized, the contributions of farmers and the agricultural sector are overlooked.

“We depend heavily on imports for dairy, meat, and oilseeds. If we focus on local production and achieve surplus, it can greatly boost our economy,” he said. He also pointed out the untapped agricultural potential in Jammu, citing the success of crops like RS Pura Basmati, Rajma, and Gucchi mushrooms, and the growing popularity of olives and exotic fruits in the region.

During his visit to the summit, Chief Minister Abdullah toured the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) stalls, set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office (JKBO). He interacted with BIS representatives and praised their efforts to enhance agricultural practices through standardization. The Chief Minister acknowledged the significant role of BIS in ensuring quality in farming techniques, which he believes will contribute to sustainable agricultural growth in the region.

Ashish Kumar Dwivedi, Standard Promotion Officer at BIS-JKBO, briefed the Chief Minister on the organization’s pivotal contributions. These include establishing standards for agricultural practices to increase productivity, ensuring the availability of quality-assured fertilizers, pesticides, and machinery, and promoting the use of BIS-certified tools to modernize farming methods.

BIS had set up four thematic stalls at the summit, showcasing initiatives related to irrigation systems, post-harvest management, and climate-resilient farming. The stalls also highlighted the organization’s efforts in quality assurance and certification processes, which empower farmers and agricultural stakeholders. As part of its outreach, BIS facilitated an exposure visit for 102 students from BIS Standard Clubs at institutions such as Government Polytechnic Samba, Government Polytechnic Kathua, and Government Higher Secondary School Dachhan, Kishtwar. The visit aimed to educate students on the importance of standardization in agriculture and its potential to drive innovation in the sector.

Later, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development at SKUAST-Jammu and planted fruit saplings alongside dignitaries. He interacted with farmers and visited various stalls set up by agricultural and allied departments. Omar Abdullah also felicitated progressive farmers for their contributions to the sector and released books on agriculture and research authored by experts.

Speaking about the younger generation’s disinterest in farming, the Chief Minister noted the increasing trend of agricultural land being repurposed for non-agricultural uses. “We need to change this mindset and make agriculture an attractive, viable livelihood for the future,” he urged.

The summit, which includes workshops on high-tech agriculture, climate-resilient farming, and digital solutions, serves as a significant platform for knowledge-sharing. The event brought together scholars, researchers, scientists, students, and progressive farmers, offering opportunities for capacity-building and innovation in the agricultural sector.

With a clear focus on modernizing agricultural practices, empowering farmers, and addressing the challenges of climate change, CM Omar Abdullah’s vision for J&K’s agricultural future took center stage at the National Agriculture Summit 2024.