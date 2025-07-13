Administration to reach every terror victim’s doorstep, ensure Justice, Jobs & rehabilitation: LG Sinha 

In a historic step to deliver Justice to the Terror Victim Families, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letters to Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims, at Baramulla.

The Lieutenant Governor had met terror victim families in Anantnag on 29th June 2025 and they were assured that eligible NoKs will receive the jobs within just 30 days. The Lieutenant Governor has fulfilled his promise within 15 days and today handed-over appointment letters to the members of the 40 terror victim families. The process will continue till every terror victim family is rehabilitated.

The family members, whose loved ones were mercilessly killed by terrorists, narrated the horrifying incidents and exposed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathisers.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to ensure that the terror victim families will receive the justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering.

“Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists are being brought to forefront.

Truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor issued a stern warning to the conflict entrepreneurs and asked them to stop spreading narratives that harms the sovereignty and integrity of the country. By propagating the narrative of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, they are disrupting the peace established with blood and sweat, he said.

“For almost three decades conflict entrepreneurs were ruling the roost and even threatened these families. These conflict entrepreneurs had cleverly crafted a singular narrative that painted India as the aggressor and terrorists as victims. This false narrative has been completely demolished. The real victims of terrorism have now exposed Pakistan and terror outfits and unmasked the conflict entrepreneurs,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the people that those days are over when the family members of dreaded terrorists used to get jobs and the killers of common Kashmiris were rehabilitated.

“We are identifying those elements and removing them from government jobs. We will rehabilitate the genuine victims of terrorism. There are certain elements who, at the behest of terrorist-country Pakistan, are still working to nourish the terror-ecosystem. Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against them and we will realise the dream of terrorism-free J&K,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the administration will now reach the doorsteps of all the families who have been waiting for justice for decades and jobs, arrangements for their rehabilitation and livelihood will be ensured. He also assured thorough investigation into the cases of Kashmiri Pandits who were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, J&K UT is scripting a golden chapter of inclusive development, peace and social justice. He has paved the way for efficient, transparent and people-centric governance.

Helplines have been set up in districts to register grievances of terror victims. We are receiving hundreds of complaints from the 90s also. In many cases, FIRs were not registered, lands were encroached and properties demolished. I assure the people that culprits will not be spared,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the families of victims of terrorism and shared their pain and grief.

He recounted the horrific incident of June 9, 1992, when Wali Mohammad Lone’s son, Bashir Lone, was shot dead by terrorists while returning home from a nearby mosque in Fatehgarh village, Baramulla. A year later, terrorists kidnapped Wali Mohammad Lone’s two other sons, Ghulam Mohiuddin Lone and Abdul Rashid Lone; their bodies were never found.

Raja Begum of Lilam village in Kupwara waited 26 years for justice. In 1999, terrorists brutally murdered her husband, Ghulam Hassan Lone, sons Javid Ahmed and Irshad Ahmed, and daughter Dilshada after they refused to shelter them.

We stand firmly with Raja Begum and all the families of terrorism victims. Efforts are underway by the administration to identify all families who have suffered due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, media fraternity and every citizen of the country to support the administration in restoring the dignity of the real terror victim families and securing justice for them. He also appealed for their stories of suffering and injustice to be shared with the world.

Chief Secretary, Shri Atal Dulloo; DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary Home, Shri Chandrakar Bharti; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Shri Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Shri Minga Sherpa; Shri Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation and other members of the InFoundation, senior officials and family members of victims of terrorism were present.