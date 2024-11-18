Farooq, Omar condole demise of former VC KU Wahid Qureshi

Srinagar, 17 Nov: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the demise of Former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Kashmir University and Central University Ganderbal Prof Wahid Qureshi, who passed away at SKIMS Srinagar.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Dr. Farooq expressed his deep admiration for Prof. Wahid highlighting him as a true educationist, astute communicator, brilliant orator, and seasoned author. He said that Prof. Wahid’s contributions to the growth and development of the Kashmir university and Central University Ganderbal will always be remembered. Dr. Farooq prayed to Almighty Allah to elevate his stations in Jannat.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Omar Abdullah expressed, “Professor Wahid excelled in a multitude of roles, ranging from philosopher to administrator. However, he will always be remembered for his exceptional dedication to the academic field. He fearlessly worked towards revolutionizing higher education, emphasizing quality research, and enhancing administrative efficiency in every institution he served. Professor Wahid’s legacy will forever inspire future generations in the pursuit of excellence.”

Among others Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Cabinet Minister Javed Dar, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Mian Altaf Ahmad; Provincial President Showkat Mir, North Zone President Dr Sajjad Shafi and party functionaries have also expressed profound grief over the demise of Prof. Wahid.

The party rank and file have also extended sympathies and condolences to MLA Karnah Javed Mirchal, who is the nephew of Prof Wahid Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Ab Wahid Qureshi, former Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University and Central University Kashmir.

In a message Hakeem Yaseen while expressing grief over the demise of Ab Wahid Qureshi, has said that his demise is an irreplaceable loss for the entire community, as we have lost a noble personality who always inspired and uplifted those around him. ” His contributions and legacy as a great educationist and researcher will be remembered for years to come.

Hakeem Yaseen has conveyed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Srinagar, Nov 17 (KNS): Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Prof. Abdul Wahid Qureshi, a distinguished academician and former Vice Chancellor of both the University of Kashmir and the Central University of Kashmir. Prof. Qureshi, who hailed from the village of Karnah in Kupwara, was a renowned scholar whose contributions to education and academia have left an indelible mark.

In a heartfelt tribute, Bukhari acknowledged Prof. Qureshi’s tireless dedication and hard work that propelled him to the highest echelons of his career.

“His passing has left us in profound grief. He was a true scholar and a guiding light for many. May Almighty Allah grant his noble soul a place in Jannah,” Bukhari said. He also extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, sharing in their immense loss.