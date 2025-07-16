Ladakh’s Shahnaz Parveen to Represent India at World University Games in Germany

Leh, July 15: Shahnaz Parveen, a talented international Taekwondo athlete from union territory of Ladakh and a recipient of the State Award, is all set to represent India at the prestigious World University Games scheduled to be held in Germany. Her selection is being hailed as a moment of immense pride for Ladakh and a major milestone for Indian Taekwondo on the global stage.The Ladakh Taekwondo Association, led by President Gulzar Hussain Munshi, extended its warmest wishes to Shahnaz and acknowledged the collective support that helped make her participation possible. “We are incredibly proud of Shahnaz Parveen. Her dedication, discipline, and determination have brought her to the global stage. She is not just representing India but also carrying the hopes of every young athlete in Ladakh,” said Munshi.He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Alhaj Mohammad Hanifa Jan, for his consistent encouragement and support to the region’s youth. “We sincerely thank our dynamic MP, Alhaj Mohammad Hanifa Jan, for believing in our athletes and supporting them at every stage. His guidance and concern for youth empowerment are deeply appreciated,” he added. The Association also acknowledged the crucial role of the M3M Foundation in supporting Shahnaz’s training expenses, as well as the invaluable mentorship of Master Atul Pangotra, an internationally acclaimed Taekwondo coach associated with the J&K Sports Council.Master Atul Pangotra has played a key role in grooming Shahnaz. His mentorship has shaped her into the confident and capable athlete she is today. We owe much of this moment to his tireless efforts,” said Munshi.