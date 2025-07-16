Sports

District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2025-26 to be held from July 29–30

Event at Bakshi Stadium part of 'My Youth My Pride' initiative, entries open till July 27

Srinagar, 15 July – The District Srinagar Carrom Association, in collaboration with the J&K Carrom Association, is set to host the District Srinagar Carrom Championship 2025–26 on 29th and 30th July 2025 at Carrom Hall, Bakshi Stadium Srinagar. The championship is sponsored by the J&K Sports Council as part of its flagship initiative “My Youth My Pride.”A statement issued here said that the tournament will be held under the International Carrom Federation rules and will feature competitions across the following categories for both boys and girls / men and women–Cadet (Under 12), Sub-Junior (Under 14), Junior (Under 18) and Senior (Open) All interested players, schools, and colleges are invited to send their entries by July 27. In addition, the association has extended an open invitation to all carrom enthusiasts to attend daily carrom coaching sessions at 3:00 PM at Carrom Hall, Bakshi Stadium Srinagar. The organisers aim to promote the sport of carrom and foster youth engagement through competitive and skill-building platforms. “Let’s celebrate the spirit of sports and youth pride,” the association stated.

 

