“Fakr hai uski shahdat par, it is my strength”: Brave pony handler’s grieving father remembers son

Hyder Shah, father of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the brave local pony handler who laid down his life while attempting to save tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack, said that he is proud of his son and his ‘shahadat,’ heroic sacrifice.

Speaking to ANI, Hyder Shah said that despite the heartbreak of losing his young son, he draws strength from Adil’s act of bravery.

Hyder Shah described the moment they received the devastating news and said, “We got to know around 6 pm that my son and cousin were in a hospital. People who went looking for him informed me about the incident.”

“I am proud of him and his shahadat (sacrifice). I am alive only because of that pride. Otherwise, I would have died the moment I saw his young, lifeless body,” he said, fighting back tears.

He further said, “Adil’s phone had been unreachable for hours following the attack. Hope briefly sparked when his phone showed activity around 4 pm, and they believed he was returning downhill. But soon after, the grim reality emerged.”

Mother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the young pony handler, also spoke to ANI in deep anguish, mourning the loss of her eldest son and breadwinner, and pleading for justice for her shattered family.

Reeling from the shock, she recalled the last time she saw her son and the devastating news that followed.

“He left in the morning for work… he went up there and never returned. He tried to save others but lost his own life. He used to earn for me, for this house. My husband is sick, we are old… Adil brought us medicines,” she said.

She shared that their daily meals were often made possible by her son’s modest earnings.

“He used to earn 300 rupees a day. We’d buy rice in the evening and eat together. He was my eldest. Now, who will bring food? Who will bring medicines?”

Her pain was mixed with dignity and empathy as she acknowledged the lives her son tried to protect. “He died while saving them. But what can we do? They were also our brothers,” she said softly.

The family received the confirmation of Adil’s death late at night. “We found out around 10 pm that he had been shot. We want justice,” she said.

Adil Shah’s younger sister, Ravisa, also spoke to ANI and said, “Our family is devastated. I was in grief when I came to know about my brother. He earned Rs 300 per day. He used to give horse rides to tourists. That day, he said he was not feeling very well and would come home early to take a day off the next day. But he lost his life. We don’t know who killed him. We are told that he tried to snatch the gun when he was shot. Three bullets hit his chest, and one hit his throat.”

Adil’s selflessness in the face of terror has touched many across the region. “Some people were saved because of him, and I am proud of it,” his father added.

Locals have hailed Adil as a hero whose final moments were spent fulfilling his duty and protecting others.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid last respects to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to the media, CM Abdullah assured the victim’s family of all possible help.

“As I have heard, he (Adil) tried to stop the attack and perhaps even tried to snatch the gun, and that is when he was targeted. We have to take care of this family, we have to help them, and I am here to assure them all that the government stands with them and we will do whatever we can for them,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was a horse rider and the sole breadwinner for his family. His tragic death has left his family in mourning, struggling to cope with the loss, and asking for justice for the loss of the innocent man.