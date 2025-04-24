Pahalgam terror attack: Amit Shah, Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi among leaders attending all-party meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with Congress President and Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders arrive at the Parliament Annexe building to attend the all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Central government has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. According to sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar called upon President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital to brief her about the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)