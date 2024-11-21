Expired and Unhygienic Meat Seized in Padum, Zanskar: Authorities Tighten Food Safety Measures

Zanskar, Nov 21 : In a decisive action against food safety violations, the Food Safety Officer from Kargil, under the direction of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Zanskar, uncovered 134.700 kg of expired and unhygienic meat and 6.500 kg of mutton sticks during a surprise inspection of butcher shops in Padum area of Zanskar of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The raid, conducted on November 19, 2024, was spearheaded by Tehsildar Zanskar, Mohd Hassan, and SHO Zanskar, Inspector Gyalson. The investigation revealed that the seized meat was non-labelled and failed to meet basic safety standards, violating Sections 27(2)(C) and 27(3)(A) of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Legal action has been initiated against the shop owners for their negligence. Authorities emphasized their commitment to holding vendors accountable and ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

In addition to the seizure, random inspections of 25 other shops dealing in essential commodities were carried out, and samples of various products were collected for further testing.

The administration’s swift response highlights its commitment to safeguarding public health. Vendors have been warned to strictly adhere to food safety norms, with assurances of strict penalties for future violations.

Authorities in Zanskar Division have vowed to continue rigorous inspections to maintain public trust and ensure the availability of safe, quality food products in the region.