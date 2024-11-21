Samba Police detains criminal under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act

To curb the criminal activities in district Samba, J-K police on Thursday detained and lodged in jail a notorious criminal under the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA).

According to the police, the accused identified as Alam Din alias “Allu” was involved in multiple criminal cases registered against him at Police Station Samba and Majalta of district Udhampur.

“His criminal activities have posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity,” the police said.

The Samba police also mentioned that following his repeated engagement in criminal activities, a detention order was issued by the District Magistrate Samba based on detailed dossiers prepared by SSP Samba.

“Police team of Police Post Rakh Amb Talli headed by Incharge PP Rakh Amb Talli under Police Station Samba successfully executed the warrant, leading to the incarceration of the said accused in District Jail Kathua,” the police said.

“This successful operation shows the commitment of Samba Police towards ensuring the safety of the public and its resolve to counter criminal activities,” they added.

Earlier on November 20, in a joint operation, the Handwara police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Muneer Ahmad Banday, a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, from Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official release from the police, the accused Muneer Ahmad Banday, a resident of Banday Mohalla in Handwara was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Police said that the accused had been evading arrest since June 2020 in connection with Case No. 03/2020 under sections 8/21 NDPS 17, 18, 20 UAPA, 120-B, 121 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the release, Muneer Ahmad Banday was involved in a multi-million drug smuggling case, which had significant implications for funding illegal activities. (ANI)