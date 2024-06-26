Ensure vigilant patrolling & monitoring along vital highways: IGP Birdi

• Strengthen security grid, check anti national elements

• Urges officers to setup camping sites by installing CCTV Cameras at strategic locations

Srinagar, June 25: Ahead of AmarnathYatra 2024, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone V.K Birdi on Tuesday directed officials for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along vital highways and intensity security grid to thwart any untoward incident in the region.

Presiding over the joint security review meeting at Police Control Room in Srinagar, IGP Kashmir Birdi instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

He also took stock of the arrangements for the peaceful conduct of SANJY-2024.

While directing the officers, IGP Birdi also closely examined the SOPs formulated for coordinating security efforts and ensuring a unified approach in managing exigencies arising out of operational, natural & manmade disasters.

While talking to Rising Kashmir, he said police will ensure safe & secure movement of pilgrims, it will be their top priority.

“I also reviewed the deployment and operational readiness of the Road Opening Parties, stressing the need for vigilant patrolling and monitoring along highways,” he said.

IGP Kashmir V K Birdi also instructed the officers to ensure robust night dominations to prevent any untoward incidents during the night.

He also reviewed the schedule and cut off timings for the vehicle bound as well as foot yatra which is crucial for maintaining a structured and secure flow of pilgrims along the designated routes.

IGP Kashmir Birdi stressed further strengthening the security grid and checking on Anti National Elements (ANEs) & terrorist associates by generating actionable intelligence.

He also directed that mock drills be conducted based on SOPs to evaluate their effectiveness on the ground and identify areas for improvement.

“Besides, DIG SKR & DIG CKR were directed to assess the High-Density Counter Operation Plans in their respective zones for ensuring comprehensive security coverage and timely response of potential threats.”

IGP Kashmir urged all officers to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties, emphasizing the importance of coordination and timely response to any potential threats.

He also directed the officers to ensure robust security measures at all camping sites by installing CCTV Cameras at all strategic locations.

The IGP stressed upon the officers the importance of ensuring adequate manpower at each yatra camp.

He also expressed confidence in the capabilities of the police to provide a safe, smooth & secure environment for the yatra, ensuring that pilgrims can undertake their spiritual journey with great fervour & peace of mind.

Earlier the participating officers briefed the IGP Kashmir through Power Point Presentation (PPT) of the security plan including the specific requirements of their respective districts & security arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2024.

The meeting was attended by DIG Central Kashmir Range, DIG North Kashmir Range, DIG South Kashmir Range, all SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP Traffic City, SSP Traffic Rural, SSP Security, SSP APCR, SP Telecommunication.