LG Sinha visits Baltal, reviews security measures for Shri Amarnath yatra

Calls for seamless services for Amarnathdevotees

Also addresses J&K Bharat Scouts & Guides’ UT-level Camporee at Sonamarg

Scouts & Guides are pillars of strength, resilience

Ganderbal, June 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the ShriAmarnathJiYatra Base Camp at Baltal today to review the arrangements for the upcoming holy pilgrimage. He directed senior officers from the Administration, SASB, Police, Security forces, and other stakeholder departments to coordinate closely for enhanced security and efficient Yatra management.

During his visit, the Lt Governor discussed the security arrangements with senior officers from the Police and Security Forces, ensuring a safe and secure pilgrimage. He conducted a first-hand appraisal of the preparedness of the Administration, ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board, health and disaster response teams, and various service providers.

The Lt Governor reviewed several facilities at the base camp, including accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health services, availability of fire tenders, medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, Heli services, IEC Activities, and the registration of service providers. He directed officials to ensure that all necessary amenities are in place and that seamless services are provided to the devotees of Baba AmarnathJi.

Additionally, the Lt Governor interacted with representatives of service providers, urging them to offer comprehensive support to the visiting yatris.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir( Law and Order); Dr.Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, CEO of the ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board; and other senior officers from the UT Administration, ShriAmarnathJi Shrine Board, Police, and Army accompanied the Lt Governor during the visit.aIn another function, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides’ UT-level Camporee today at the International Youth Hostel in Sonamarg, highlighting the organization’s significant role in nation-building.

“Our Scouts and Guides are epitomes of selfless service, discipline, dedication, and leadership,” said the Lt Governor. “They exemplify the values of unity in diversity, working diligently for equity and inclusion in society.”

Addressing the young cadets, the Lt Governor praised their commitment to community service and their efforts in strengthening the Scouts and Guides movement in Jammu and Kashmir. “Youth are the catalysts of change. They have transformed the Scouts and Guides movement into a powerful source of strength and resilience for future generations, shaping a better future for society as a whole,” he stated.

The Lt Governor urged all Scouts and Guides to dream big, set new goals, and pursue them relentlessly. “You are the future leaders and change-makers. Your energy, creativity, and determination will propel Jammu and Kashmir’s growth journey. Embrace every opportunity to learn, lead, and serve with distinction,” he encouraged.

During the event, the Lt Governor felicitated the RajyaPuraskar awardee Bharat Scouts & Guides, Rovers, and Rangers. Scouts and Guides from various regions also shared their experiences and learnings from the camp.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; Director of Youth Services & Sports, SubashChanderChhibber; Joint Administrative Officer of Bharat Scouts & Guides, GulshanAra; senior officials, guide captains, instructors, and Scouts and Guides.