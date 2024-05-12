ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole

Chief Election Officer J&K Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that ECI has taken strong cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

In a post on X, CEO J&K said, “On social media, there have been some grievances of alleged intimidation of political workers of certain parties and the use of Section 144 Order”.

“The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the matter. CEO has talked personally to political leaders. He has clarified that as per rules, order under section 144 are issued in all districts, for the last 48 hours (silence period of campaigning) and accordingly these orders were issued in Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and are now issued for all districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, including Pulwama,” he said

He said, “So far as permission for rallies and political meetings is concerned, during the entire period under the Model Code of Conduct, which starts with the announcement of elections by the ECI, special permissions form the concerned authorities are mandatory. These permission are being issued without any discrimination and in an online mode through the centralized ‘Suvidha Portal’. Candidates are advised to consider the security concerns of specific areas.”