Breaking

ECI takes cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers in J&K: CEO Pole

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Chief Election Officer J&K Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that ECI has taken strong cognizance of reports of alleged intimidation of political workers ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

Chief Election Officer J&K, Pandurang K Pole on Sunday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has actively responded to reports concerning the alleged intimidation of political workers prior to the Lok Sabha elections in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

 

In a post on X, CEO J&K said, “On social media, there have been some grievances of alleged intimidation of political workers of certain parties and the use of Section 144 Order”.

 

“The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the matter. CEO has talked personally to political leaders. He has clarified that as per rules, order under section 144 are issued in all districts, for the last 48 hours (silence period of campaigning) and accordingly these orders were issued in Udhampur and Jammu Parliamentary Constituency and are now issued for all districts of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, including Pulwama,” he said

He said, “So far as permission for rallies and political meetings is concerned, during the entire period under the Model Code of Conduct, which starts with the announcement of elections by the ECI, special permissions form the concerned authorities are mandatory. These permission are being issued without any discrimination and in an online mode through the centralized ‘Suvidha Portal’. Candidates are advised to consider the security concerns of specific areas.”

You Might Also Like

J&K Police refutes Political allegations, says ‘No Political activist being harassed’

Election teams reach all 260 Polling Stations across Ganderbal

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Nine states, 1 UT head to polls in fourth phase

LS Polls 2024: Election parties dispatched for polling stations across Srinagar PC

DPAP will ensure justice to all communities, defeat those sowing discord: Azad

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article All security arrangements well in place in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency: IGP Kashmir
Next Article Workers being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds, other flimsy pretexts: Sajad Lone
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Workers being picked up and locked up on OGW grounds, other flimsy pretexts: Sajad Lone
Breaking
All security arrangements well in place in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency: IGP Kashmir
Developing Story
India all set to overtake Japan as 4th largest economy by 2025, predicts Amitabh Kant
Breaking
Won’t waste time on seeking Statehood when it is already promised: Omar Abdullah
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.