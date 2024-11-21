DM, SSP Reasi conduct Security review of Railway Infrastructure in Reasi

REASI, NOV 21: District Magistrate Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan today conducted a comprehensive security review of critical railway infrastructure in Reasi district, including bridges, tunnels, and labour camps.

SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, accompanied him during the inspection. The review spanned key sites from Reasi Railway Station to Sawalkote Railway Station on the readiness of security arrangements and welfare measures for workers.

The District Magistrate closely examined sensitive areas, including the iconic Chenab Bridge and different tunnels along the railway route. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust security framework, particularly for high-value infrastructure, and ensuring the safety of personnel. Labour camps housing railway workers were also inspected to assess living conditions and security measures.

During the visit, DM Reasi directed railway authorities to strengthen security protocols and prioritize the welfare of workers. He stressed the need for adequate facilities and vigilance to safeguard both workers and infrastructure.

The review reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring smooth progress on critical projects while maintaining a secure and conducive environment. SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh, Chief Engineer KRCL Sumit Khajuria and other railway and police officials accompanied the District Magistrate.