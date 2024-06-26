Dr Mohd Ashraf is new director SKIMS Soura

Srinagar, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Dr Mohammad Ashraf Ganie as director Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura Srinagar with immediate effect.

According to an official order, Dr Ashraf, professor department of Endocrinology SKIMS Soura has been appointed as the director following recommendation by the governing body of the premiere institute.

Professor Mohd Ashraf Ganie is a distinguished figure in the field of medical science, particularly known for his significant contributions to endocrinology and metabolic disorders. Prof. Mohd Ashraf Ganie joined SKIMS in 2013 as Professor Endocrinology, after serving as Associate Professor in Department of Endocrinology, AIIMS New Delhi. Having rendered exemplary services at AIIMS New Delhi, he continues to be actively involved in patient care and research at SKIMS, Srinagar. With a strong foundation in clinical practice and research, Professor Ganie has dedicated his career to advancing the understanding and treatment of hormonal and metabolic diseases.He has been instrumental in pioneering research on endocrine disorders, focusing on conditions such as diabetes, thyroid dysfunctions, and metabolic syndromes. His work has not only enriched the scientific community’s knowledge but has also directly impacted patient care, leading to improved diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.Professor Ganie’s research has been widely published in prestigious medical journals, earning him recognition and accolades from peers and professional bodies globally. His commitment to education is evident in his roles as a mentor and educator, where he has trained numerous medical students, residents, and fellows, inspiring the next generation of medical professionals.Through his relentless pursuit of excellence in both clinical practice and research, Professor Mohd Ashraf Ganie has made lasting contributions, he has lead various national and international research programs including National PCOS Task force program etc as chief coordinator, Principal investigator for GenomeIndia recently launched by DBT New Delhi, Govt of India, National INDIAB Study etc. Professor Mohd Ashraf Ganie has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, reflecting his outstanding contributions to medical science and research. His exemplary work in endocrinology and metabolic disorders has earned him recognition from various prestigious institutions and professional organizations.Among his notable accolades, Professor Ganie has received awards for his groundbreaking research, including commendations from national and international endocrine societies. His publications and presentations at leading medical conferences have garnered significant acclaim, further establishing his reputation as a leading expert in his field.In addition to research-based honors, Professor Ganie has been recognized for his excellence in clinical practice and education. He has received teaching awards for his dedication to mentoring medical students and young professionals, demonstrating his commitment to advancing medical education.These awards and honors highlight Professor Mohd Ashraf Ganie’s exceptional impact on medical science, both through his innovative research and his unwavering dedication to improving patient care and medical education.Professor Mohd Ashraf Ganie has now been appointed as the Director of the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar. This prestigious role marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career, recognizing his extensive contributions to medical science and research, particularly in the fields of endocrinology and metabolic disorders.With a distinguished career marked by groundbreaking research, numerous awards, and a commitment to excellence in clinical practice and education, Professor Ganie is well-equipped to lead SKIMS into a new era of medical advancements. His leadership is expected to foster innovative research, enhance patient care, and drive educational excellence at the institute.As Director, Professor Ganie will undoubtedly continue to inspire and mentor the next generation of medical professionals while furthering SKIMS’s mission to provide top-tier medical care and research. His appointment is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and vision for the future of medical science.