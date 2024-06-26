BJP marks June 25 as Black Day in Kashmir, terms Congress ‘threat to constitution’

Srinagar, June 25: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit commemorated June 25, 2024, as Black Day throughout the valley.

“This date signifies a dark period in India’s democratic history,” the party said, asserting that the Congress party “endangers” both democracy and the Constitution.

The main event took place at the BJP Headquarters, J-53 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar. Addressing the media persons, BJP leaders said, “Today marks the 49th anniversary of a bleak chapter in India’s democratic journey. The Emergency period symbolised an era where the nation was transformed into a virtual prison, freedoms were curtailed, the press was muzzled, and the sanctity of the Constitution was undermined.”

They added, “Ironically, the Congress party, which orchestrated this ignominious period, now claims to be the guardian of the Constitution. This party, with its ‘Emergency DNA,’ has consistently shown no remorse in undermining the press and attacking intellectuals who speak out against injustice.”

BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur on the occasion said, “The elitist attitude of the Congress leadership must end if the constitutional values are to be upheld.”

National Executive Member, Spokesperson G M Mir said, “We must ensure that such an affront to democracy never recurs. Our commitment to respecting and upholding the Constitution remains steadfast.”

“The Congress party’s duplicity is evident. They must be held accountable for the atrocities and media blackout during the 1975 Emergency,” said the Program Incharge Bilal Parray.

Need to learn from Emergency’s lessons: Pathania

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked June 25th as a Black Day, commemorating the 49th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

“The Emergency era, marked by the suspension of fundamental rights, press censorship, repressive laws, forced sterilizations, and other authoritarian measures, remains a poignant chapter in India’s history,” the party’s spokesperson in J&K Ranbir Singh Pathania said in a statement.

To observe this day, a significant gathering convened at the Ram Leela Club in Jaganoo, where civil society members, students, retired officers, and local residents gathered to reflect on the repercussions of the Emergency, the statement said, adding that they reiterated their commitment to safeguarding India’s democratic principles and constitutional rights.

Addressing the audience, Pathania underscored the necessity of learning from the Emergency’s lessons. “Today, we must renew our pledge to uphold our fundamental freedoms and constitutional rights. The atrocities of the Emergency serve as a stark warning against the abuse of power,” he said.

He criticised the INDI Alliance partners for their assertions of defending the Constitution, citing historical instances where Congress-led governments allegedly undermined constitutional provisions and judicial independence. “The Basic Structure Doctrine, established by a slim 13:12 Supreme Court verdict, arose in response to Congress’s hegemonic tendencies,” he remarked.

Other speakers included Rakesh Sharma, Mandal Pardhan; Mahesh Sharma; Kala Shah; Bitu Shah; and Ajit Sharma, General Secretary, each providing insights into various facets of the Emergency’s impact on Indian democracy.

The event concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the values of liberty, justice, and constitutional integrity, ensuring that the dark episode of the Emergency remains a reminder and not a repeat in India’s future, the statement added.