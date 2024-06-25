Dr. Karan Singh Speaks on J&K

Former Sadr-e-Riyasat Dr Karan Singh has expressed his views in a recent interview on Jammu and Kashmir. He has shared his views on the completion of his 75 years in public life. In this interview he has spoken about various issues. Expressing his concerns on sustaining democracy, he said that he has concerns for the emerging situation. He has been witness to many situations that have prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been speaking on the issues related to the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time. In this interview, he has said that the abrogation of the Article 370 has rendered Jammu and Kashmir lower in hierarchy to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He has also termed Omar Abdullah’s decision of not contesting from Srinagar as a mistake. That he has compared with his own mistake, when he had left Udhampur seat and contested from Jammu. He did not stop at that and said further that the victory of Rashid Engineer gives the message that people are not happy with BJP as he has won while being in incarceration. He has indicated that the political upheaval going on in India and that is making its impact is felt in Kashmir too. This he has substantiated with the consolidation of the INDI Alliance that has emerged as a considerable force in Indian politics after the culmination of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He also underlined the religious cleansing of Kashmir Pandits from Kashmir in 1990 due to the emergence of ethno-religious conflict sustained by the terrorism. He said that these wounds will take time to heal. While this interview of Dr. Karan Singh is seen in the current perspective, one thing becomes clear that various players who have stakes in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir are testing the waters. And Dr. Karan Singh’s views during this interview must be seen in this context. When Article 370 was neutralized by the BJP led NDA government led by Narendra Modi, at that time Dr. Karan Singh had also expressed his views but with different connotations. In his previous media statements, he has claimed that abrogation of Article 370 has effectively culminated in the seamless integration of Kashmir into the Union of India. What prompted him now to see the Abrogation of Article 370 in a different view? That only time will tell. One thing is clear that Dr. Karan Singh’s recent statement on Article 370 has appeared after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Kashmir on 20th June that culminated with the celebration of the International Yoga Day in Kashmir. While addressing the people from Kashmir Prime Minister thanked the people of Kashmir for participating in record numbers in the Lok Sabha Elections. Though his party, the BJP, had not fielded any candidates from Kashmir. He also appealed to the people in Kashmir to participate in the Assembly Elections that will be held shortly in Jammu and Kashmir. Even Dr. Karan Singh has expressed his views in favour of restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and then conducting the Assembly Elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said during his Kashmir visit that statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon. Dr. Karan Singh has been a life time Congress loyalist. His statement in terms of elections and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is in sync with the statement in this regard made by the Prime Minister. It is clear that there is a national consensus emerging in terms of granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and holding the Assembly Elections. This is good for restoring democracy and allowing people to choose the government they desire for solving their issues. Dr Karan Singh’s views during the interview indicate that Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness new developments. We must keep our fingers crossed.